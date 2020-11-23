Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers for Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meals on Wheels needs volunteers to help deliver hot meals to clients in Richland County during the holiday season.
Meals on Wheels provides meals to elderly, frail, and home-bound residents at lunchtime five days a week by caring volunteers. The program relies heavily on student groups from local universities, and with students officially on winter break.
The staff will provide training on safe methods for contactless delivery that will protect both the volunteer and the homebound senior receiving the meal. All volunteers are required to wear a mask.
The daily delivery from our volunteer not only delivers a hot meal, but also serves as a wellness check, and a continued connection to the community through a friendly interaction with the Meals on Wheels client.
Volunteers are needed at the following meal distribution sites:
- Spring Valley Presbyterian Church, 125 Sparkleberry Lane, Columbia, SC 29229. Pickup for delivery is 10:45 a.m.-11:45 a.m.
- Senior Resources main office, 2817 Millwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29205. Pickup for delivery is 10:45 a.m.-11:45 a.m.
- Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1715 Broad River Rd., Columbia, SC 29210. Pickup for delivery is 10:45 a.m.-11:45 a.m.
If your business, church, or organization group is looking for a service project for the holiday’s Meals on Wheels has 12 Blitzes of Christmas taking place from December 1 through December 23.
For more information on the volunteer program, contact Maria Lipari by phone at 803-252-7734 ex. 229 or by email at mtofts@seniorresourcesinc.org.
