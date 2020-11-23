K-9 dies during search for burglary suspects in Pennsylvania; 5 arrested

By WJAC Staff | November 23, 2020 at 5:11 AM EST - Updated November 23 at 5:11 AM

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) - A Pennsylvania community is mourning a police dog who died in the line of duty while searching for five burglary suspects.

Police say a K-9 officer named Titan died overnight Sunday on the job. Officers were called for a burglary in progress at the old Acme and Goodwill warehouse building in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Police say Titan, a K-9 from Pennsylvania, served honorably as he lost his life in the line of duty. He had been with the department since 2014. (Source: Johnstown Police Dept., WJAC via CNN)

Two suspects were taken into custody before Officer Brian Stevens and Titan, his K-9 partner, were called in to look for three others.

As the two searched the fourth floor, police say Titan fell through an unsecured, open elevator shaft. A rescue effort was conducted, but the K-9 died of his injuries.

All five suspects were eventually located and taken into custody. Police identified them as 22-year-old Kayla McCarty, 24-year-old Corey McCarty, 27-year-old Derrick McCarty, 52-year-old Robert McCarty and 25-year-old Sean Robertson.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

The police K-9 unit plans to have a memorial service for Titan on Monday. He had served with the department since 2014.

