How to celebrate Thanksgiving safely during the pandemic

Instead of a buffet line, have the cook prepare meals on plastic plates, and consider single-use condiments. While experts don’t believe there’s a danger of the virus spreading through the food, the biggest concern is crowding around the kitchen. The cook should wear a mask, and frequently cleaning surfaces and items after use is also best practice, according to Dr. Kacka. “It can be a false sense of security thinking that these are our friends and family that we know, but unfortunately, if they live in different households, they travel in different social circles, they potentially have different exposures,” he noted.