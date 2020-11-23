Gilbert man arrested, accused of sending sexually explicit images to a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Gilbert man has been arrested and charged in connection with several sexual crimes against a minor.
Christopher Jacob Barfield, 27, has been charged with attempted criminal solicitation of a minor, attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 1st-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen.
Officials say Barfield solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex, traveled to meet a person he believed to be a minor for sex, encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material, and sent sexually explicit images to a minor victim.
He was arrested by the Camden Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and U.S. Secret Service assisted with the investigation.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
