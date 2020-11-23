First Alert Forecast: Tracking a few scattered showers for Thanksgiving Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a chance of some scattered rain this Thanksgiving, with warm temperatures too!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Skies will become mostly cloudy Wednesday as a cold front approaches. An isolated shower is possible (20%). Highs will be in the upper 60s.
· A cold front will bring a few showers for Thanksgiving Day. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
· Some showers are possible late Friday into the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s Friday, then fall into the 60s for Saturday and Sunday.
First Alert Weather Story:
We have much cooler temps today than yesterday, expect highs in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies. High pressure to our northeast will keep the cooler air in place for the day.
The same high pressure system will funnel in more moisture tonight and increase our clouds throughout the night with partly cloudy skies to start the evening and mostly cloudy skies by the early morning hours. Low temps are in the low 40s. Wednesday is mostly cloudy as moisture from the south starts to move into the southeastern states. Expect highs in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of some showers.
A cold front nears on Thanksgiving and stalls over the area into Friday. This brings a 40% chance of showers Thursday and a 20% chance Friday. Expect scattered showers throughout the day Thursday and a few isolated showers on Friday. It will be warm Thursday with lows in the upper 50s and highs reaching the mid 70s. Friday will be just a little cooler with high temps topping off in the low 70s.
Saturday we cool off a little. Morning lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the upper 60s.
Timing for a trough with an upper level low moving through the southeast Sunday into Monday is not in sync. Models are disagreeing with one bringing it to our region on Sunday and the other on Monday. Right now we’ll go with a 40% chance of rain Sunday and 50% chance on Monday. Nonetheless the system will cool us down into next week with highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s to upper 20s.
In the tropics, a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean has a 30% chance of development in the next several days as it meanders over the Atlantic Ocean.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the low 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Thanksgiving Day: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Black Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the lower 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the low 60s.
