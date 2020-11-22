One dead following crash in Orangeburg County, two motorcycles involved

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has died following a crash Friday in Orangeburg County involving two motorcycles.
The crash happened at roughly 9:30 p.m. on I-95 northbound near the 87-mile marker.
Troopers say a a 2016 Tacoma, 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle, and a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle were involved in the crash.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle ran into the back of the Tacoma and the driver fell onto the roadway. Debris from the roadway then hit the 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
They say the driver of the 2004 Harley Davidson later died at the hospital as a result of their injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
