Kershaw Co. Coroner identified man killed in house fire on Shivers Green Rd.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has identified the person killed in a house fire on Shivers Green Road.
Officials say the fire occurred at a trailer around 4 a.m.
According to reports three people were inside the trailer when it caught on fire. Two escaped and one went back into the home to grab his pants.
The victim, 69-year-old Henry Hill Jr., was found in the back bedroom. He died from smoke inhalation and thermal burns on his body from the heat.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
