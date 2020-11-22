Chester Co. deputy involved in Fort Lawn, S.C. shooting

Chester Co. deputy involved in Fort Lawn, S.C. shooting
The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an officer-involved shooting in the Fort Lawn area. (Source: Jay Boyd/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | November 21, 2020 at 9:21 AM EST - Updated November 22 at 9:44 AM

FORT LAWN, S.C. (WBTV) -The Chester County Sheriff’s Office were involved this morning in an officer-involved shooting and standoff in the Fort Lawn, S.C. area.

Deputies responded to a 911 open line call in the 600 block of High Tower Road around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies say Gerald Williams Jr. allegedly shot at deputies.

He was arrested at 11:45 a.m. and will be charged with resisting arrest with a deadly weapon. Other charges are pending.

There were no injuries reported.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.