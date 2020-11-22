Chester Co. deputy involved in Fort Lawn, S.C. shooting

FORT LAWN, S.C. (WBTV) -The Chester County Sheriff’s Office were involved this morning in an officer-involved shooting and standoff in the Fort Lawn, S.C. area.
Deputies responded to a 911 open line call in the 600 block of High Tower Road around 3 a.m. Saturday.
Deputies say Gerald Williams Jr. allegedly shot at deputies.
He was arrested at 11:45 a.m. and will be charged with resisting arrest with a deadly weapon. Other charges are pending.
There were no injuries reported.
This is a developing story.
