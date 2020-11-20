One killed in Aiken Co. house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died following a house fire in Aiken County on Friday morning.
Authorities were called to a home located on the 9100 block of Gregory Road in Aiken just after 7:30 a.m.
Two residents were able to escape the home, but they told officials there was one person still inside the home.
The victim, 33-year-old Glenn H. Reagan Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two residents were taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. More information will be released after the victim is identified and the family has been notified.
