91-year-old woman dies in Lexington County fire, coroner says

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Several agencies are on the scene of a house fire that killed one person.
Shortly after 7 p.m., Lexington County Fire, EMS, and other agencies responded to a fire on the 300 block of Chickasaw Trail.
Officials say they discovered the victim after they extinguished the fire. EMS attempted to render aid but the victim was pronounced deceased.
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 91-year-old Delories Stone Ranch of Gilbert. According to the coroner’s office, she died of fire-related injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
SLED is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
