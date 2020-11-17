Shaw ‘excited’ to take on role as QBs coach for Gamecocks

“Obviously, there’s been a lot of change this year. There’s been change for coaches and players and myself and then the transition from my role with player development to being on the field, but I’m excited,” Shaw said about being named the quarterbacks coach. “I really am. Obviously, I have a lot of great memories here as a player in that position. It was fun being in the quarterback room this morning. It was fun being involved in the field today. That’s what I told our quarterbacks. We have three weeks to go compete, have a lot of fun, make a lot of memories, and have a lot of pride in what we do individually but also as a team.”