SC Attorney General Wilson to quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has self-quarantined after learning that he was near someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19.
The Attorney General’s Office said Wilson found out about the possible exposure Tuesday and will be in quarantine working from home for the next 14 days.
A spokesperson has informed WIS that Wilson has no symptoms and feels fine. However, he is taking the precaution to quarantine and comply with CDC guidelines.
Wilson is also encouraging the public to follow CDC guidelines.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.