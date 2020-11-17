SC Attorney General Wilson to quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19

By WIS News 10 Staff | November 17, 2020 at 3:45 PM EST - Updated November 17 at 3:52 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has self-quarantined after learning that he was near someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

The Attorney General’s Office said Wilson found out about the possible exposure Tuesday and will be in quarantine working from home for the next 14 days.

A spokesperson has informed WIS that Wilson has no symptoms and feels fine. However, he is taking the precaution to quarantine and comply with CDC guidelines.

Wilson is also encouraging the public to follow CDC guidelines.

