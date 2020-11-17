Richland Two working to dispel rumors of COVID-19 outbreak at elementary school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Two district leaders say rumors about multiple Windsor Elementary School teachers and students having COVID-19 are not true.
District spokeswoman Libby Roof says only two staff members at the school currently have COVID-19. Eight staff members, who were determined to be close contacts, are out on quarantine.
Roof says no student at Windsor has the virus right now.
WIS is talking with the district’s lead nurse this afternoon, and this story will be updated.
The district sent this statement to parents Monday evening:
"Unfortunately false reports of numerous positive cases of COVID-19 among teachers and students at Windsor Elementary are circulating on social media. As of today, November 16, 2020, there are two known positive cases (one reported last week on the district’s COVID-19 Dashboard and one that was reported over the weekend). Those individuals are isolating at their homes. There are no reported cases among students. Eight individuals were identified as close contacts. These individuals are quarantining at their homes for 14 days. These procedures are based on the guidance provided to schools from S.C. DHEC. Click here to review the S.C. DHEC information.
"Richland Two Schools will continue to share information with our families and community, taking great care to ensure individuals aren’t readily identifiable while providing transparent communication to the fullest extent possible. The dashboard explains the notification procedure and was last updated on Thursday, November 12. View it here. The dashboard is updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“Thank you for helping us to dispel these rumors.”
