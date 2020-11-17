Richland Two working to dispel rumors of COVID-19 outbreak at elementary school

"Unfortunately false reports of numerous positive cases of COVID-19 among teachers and students at Windsor Elementary are circulating on social media. As of today, November 16, 2020, there are two known positive cases (one reported last week on the district’s COVID-19 Dashboard and one that was reported over the weekend). Those individuals are isolating at their homes. There are no reported cases among students. Eight individuals were identified as close contacts. These individuals are quarantining at their homes for 14 days. These procedures are based on the guidance provided to schools from S.C. DHEC. Click here to review the S.C. DHEC information.