Rembert man charged with assault after hitting woman in the face

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - SLED has arrested a Rembert man in connection with an assault that took place earlier this month.
Officials say the incident occurred between November 6 and November 7 at a club in Sumter County.
Marvin Antwan English, 36, has been charged with 3rd-degree assault and battery.
According to arrest warrants, English struck a woman in the face causing injury to her left eye.
English has been booked at Sumter Lee Regional Detention Center.
SLED investigated the incident at the request of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The case will be prosecuted by the 3rd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
