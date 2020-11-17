Rapid COVID-19 antibody tests available at Kroger pharmacies in SC starting Nov. 18

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COVID-19 antibody tests that typically produce results in about 15 minutes will soon be available to the public at Kroger pharmacies in South Carolina.
Starting Wednesday, Nov. 18, customers may get one of the rapid antibody tests for $25. The tests are provided by Whitmire Medical and have been authorized by the FDA, Kroger said.
The tests are designed to detect if a person has previously had COVID-19. It does not detect active infections.
People who do not have COVID-19 symptoms, but who think they may have previously been exposed, can get the test.
The test is done by getting a fingerstick blood sample using the Assure COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Device.
If the test detects antibodies in a person’s system, it’s still important for that person to practice social distancing and wear a mask, health officials said. That’s because research is still being done to determine how long those antibodies last and if the antibodies actually protect a person from infection.
Kroger says it is the first retailer to offer antibody tests to customers.
