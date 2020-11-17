Officials close part of Fairfield Road as crews work to put out fire at auto salvage yard

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department has sent firefighters to extinguish flames at a recycling plant on Fairfield Road.
Officials said the fire occurred at North Columbia Auto Salvage located at 7716 Fairfield Road. It began around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday after two cars caught fire. Officials have closed a portion of Fairfield Road as firefighters work to contain the flames.
At this point, no injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
