Officials close part of Fairfield Road as crews work to put out fire at auto salvage yard
Crews are working to extinguish a fire at a recycling plant on Fairfield Road. (Source: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff | November 17, 2020 at 3:37 PM EST - Updated November 17 at 4:30 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department has sent firefighters to extinguish flames at a recycling plant on Fairfield Road.

Officials said the fire occurred at North Columbia Auto Salvage located at 7716 Fairfield Road. It began around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday after two cars caught fire. Officials have closed a portion of Fairfield Road as firefighters work to contain the flames.

At this point, no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

