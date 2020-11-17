2 now face charges in animal cruelty case, skeletons, emaciated dogs and puppies

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies filed charges against a second person in an animal cruelty case near Andrews.
Hailey Marie Lynch, 22, of Georgetown, has been charged with one count of animal cruelty after deputies say they found dogs left without food or clean water near Andrews, Sunday. Deputies say Lynch turned herself in Tuesday after a warrant was issued for her arrest.
Investigators arrested also arrested Steven Graham, 24, of Andrews. He faces 14 counts of animal cruelty after deputies reported locating dogs and puppies abandoned in poor health at a home on Voss Trail in Georgetown.
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the home after being alerted about dogs being left chained and in cages without food or clean water.
A report states one adult dog and seven puppies were left inside the mobile home while others were chained outside.
“They appeared emaciated, and some had sores,” GCSO officials said. “A number of dog skeletons were found in the yard.”
The dogs were taken to St. Frances Animal Center for treatment.
