Missing Sumter man found dead in local waterway

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man reported missing Monday was found dead Tuesday, officials confirmed.
The body of 59-year-old Burley Hudson was found in a waterway on West Foxworth Mill Road. That’s off North Main Street about seven miles north of Sumter.
His cause of death has not been shared but the coroner said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
Hudson was last seen by his friends on Saturday, Nov. 14, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.
They were on a bridge along West Foxworth Mill Road at the time.
His friends told deputies Hudson was OK when they left him sitting on the bridge.
Hudson’s death remains under investigation.
The Sumter Fire Department and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources helped recover his body.
