Lexington One announces e-learning holiday schedule

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County School District One has announced its e-learning schedule for the holiday season.
November 23 and November 24 before Thanksgiving break as well as December 21 and December 22 before Winter break will become e-learning days.
Students will still have school, but all learning will take place virtually. There will be no face-to-face instruction on those four days.
This schedule change does not affect the beginning of Thanksgiving Break or Winter break.
“We believe that doing this will help us keep you and your families much safer over the breaks,” Superintendent Dr. Gregory Little said.
Lexington One says the change is critical to their efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. By not bringing students into schools on the Monday and Tuesday prior to the holiday breaks, they can more accurately complete the contact tracing and notification process before families head out for family gatherings.
“We believe that this will help families know before they gather over the holidays if they could inadvertently put some of their family members at risk and helps us prevent a situation where a student or staff member gathers with family and friends for a holiday meal without knowing they could be exposing them to the virus,” said Little.
