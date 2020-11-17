Here’s where to get a COVID-19 test in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As COVID-19 appears to be resurging in the Palmetto State, health officials want residents who are out and about in the community to get tested regularly.
COVID-19 testing is extremely important heading into the holiday season, when many families will want to gather to celebrate.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control says anyone planning to meet with family or friends who they do not live with should get tested to make sure they are negative.
DHEC also suggests people who work outside their homes or spend other time in the community get tested at least once a month. Anyone who suspects they were exposed to COVID-19 should also get tested.
Asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 are not rare, and health officials believe those infected with the virus without knowing it can spread it just as easily as those with symptoms.
To find the most current list of COVID-19 testing locations near you, click or tap here.
At the above link, people can find testing sites by location and hours of operation, and search for free testing sites for those without insurance.
