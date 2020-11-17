Gamecocks picked by SEC coaches to win conference title

South Carolina forward Victaria Saxton (5) knocks the ball away from Mississippi State guard Aliyah Matharu (3) during first-half action of the SEC championship game in Greenville, S.C. on Sunday, March 8, 2020. At top is Aliyah Boston and at right is Zia Cooke. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA) (Source: Travis Bell)
By Emery Glover | November 17, 2020 at 12:19 PM EST - Updated November 17 at 12:20 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina has been picked to win the SEC women’s basketball regular-season title by coaches from around the conference.

The nation’s preseason No. 1 team has now been picked to win the conference’s regular-season championship by coaches five of the last seven seasons. The Gamecocks have won five regular-season championships dating back to the 2013-14 season under Dawn Staley. Since the 2012-13 season, the Gamecocks have not finished regular-season play lower than second.

Meanwhile, Aliyah Boston has been named to the Preseason All-SEC first team by coaches. Zia Cooke was also named to the Preseason All-SEC second team. Cooke was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team a year ago.

South Carolina begins its season on November 25 when they host the College of Charleston at Colonial Life Arena.

