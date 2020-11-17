Gamecocks picked by SEC coaches to win conference title

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina has been picked to win the SEC women’s basketball regular-season title by coaches from around the conference.
The nation’s preseason No. 1 team has now been picked to win the conference’s regular-season championship by coaches five of the last seven seasons. The Gamecocks have won five regular-season championships dating back to the 2013-14 season under Dawn Staley. Since the 2012-13 season, the Gamecocks have not finished regular-season play lower than second.
Meanwhile, Aliyah Boston has been named to the Preseason All-SEC first team by coaches. Zia Cooke was also named to the Preseason All-SEC second team. Cooke was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team a year ago.
South Carolina begins its season on November 25 when they host the College of Charleston at Colonial Life Arena.
