FIRST ALERT Thursday morning: Tracking temps in the 20s and areas of patchy frost

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Much colder weather is on the way by Thursday morning. Patchy frost is also possible.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies. It will be cold. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.
· Morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s Wednesday. Highs will only rise into the mid to upper 50s. Bundle up!
· Even colder weather is expected Thursday morning. Temperatures will start the day in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Areas of patchy frost are also possible. That’s why Thursday morning is a First Alert. Care for your pets, plants and elderly neighbors.
· Highs will warm back into the 70s Friday into the weekend.
· A few showers are possible as we approach Thanksgiving Day.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday, expect mostly clear skies in the Midlands. It will be cold with overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
High pressure will remain in control of our weather over the next few days, giving way to some chilly weather and plenty of sunshine.
On Wednesday, morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Highs will rise only into the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Bundle up!
By Thursday morning, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. It will be so cold that some areas could see patchy frost. That’s why Thursday is a First Alert.
Plan ahead for the cold and care for your pets, plans and elderly neighbors. Otherwise, through the day on Thursday, we’ll see highs near 60 under mostly sunny skies.
High temperatures will climb back into the lower 70s Friday into the weekend.
Next week will feature some rain chances here and there. And looking ahead to Thanksgiving, we’re tracking partly cloudy skies and a chance of showers (30%). Highs will be in the upper 60s.
In the tropics, Iota continues to weaken over land. We’re also watching another area in the SW Caribbean Sea that could develop into a tropical system over the next few days.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Colder. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Alert Day Thursday: Patchy AM Frost. Temps in the upper 20s and lower 30s in the morning. Then, Mostly Sunny and Mild by afternoon. Highs near 60.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs near 70.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Bit Warmer. Highs in the low/mid 70s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid/upper 60s.
