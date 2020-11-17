Doctors encourage people to get tested for COVID-19 before the holidays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases on the rise this month, Roper St. Francis Healthcare is encouraging everyone to get tested before the holidays.
Doctors say they want everyone to “be positive they’re negative” before gathering with family for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
That starts with planning ahead. You can check public health websites online to see if you may be traveling to a hot spot.
If you’ll be around people you don’t live with, get tested to make sure you won’t be spreading the virus.
“Don’t get tested because you have signs and symptoms of COVID. Find out if you can go," Dr. Robert Oliverio said. “You do not want to go anywhere if you’re sick. Stay home. But if you’re not sick, you know you want to know your status so you don’t give loved ones or friends COVID.”
Monday marked the first day in five days that South Carolina reported fewer than 1,000 newly-confirmed cases. Sunday was the sixth day in November with more than 1,000 new cases.
