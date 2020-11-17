Buzz building for Disney Plus movie about Clemson football player’s inspiring story

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF) - Excitement is building for the release of the new Disney movie about a former Clemson University cornerback pressed by life circumstances to rise above the calling at the age of 19.
Disney released the trailer for the film on Friday and announced Thursday the release date of the film would be Dec. 11 on Disney Plus.
Clemson Football tweeted the film’s trailer, calling it an “inspiring true story.”
Entertainment Tonight also helped make the #SafetyMovie go viral.
The film is inspired by the story student-athlete Ray Ray McElrathbey, who adopted his younger brother, Fahmarr, while he was a member of the football program in 2006. McElrathbey’s fight to adopt his brother led to an NCAA landmark decision that allowed coaches and administrators and their family members to help care for the then-11-year-old boy.
The production crew spent time at Clemson in Sept. 2019 filming at various on-campus locations, including Memorial Stadium, Carillon Garden, and Cooper Library.
The filming also included production at the halftime of a real Clemson football game against Charlotte on Sept. 21. The Tigers dominated the 49ers in that game with a final score of 10-52.
