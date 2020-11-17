BI-LO parent company donate over 8,000 turkeys throughout the Southeast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Southeastern Grocers, Inc., the parent company and home of BI-LO has announced it will be donating 8,075 frozen turkeys to communities throughout the Southeast.
Due to the lasting effects of the pandemic, these donations will provide communities with more than 180,000 pounds of turkey and 150,000 vital meals to feed individuals and families.
In partnership with various community leaders and non-profit organizations, 22 turkey donation events will be held in the following cities:
- Bunnell, Florida: Feeding Northeast Florida and Grace Fellowship on Nov. 14
- Keystone Heights, Florida: Feeding Northeast Florida and Mission of the Dirt Road on Nov. 14
- Tampa, Florida: Del Webb Lakewood Ranch Association of Veterans and Military Supporters and MacDill Air Force Base on Nov. 16
- Hilliard, Florida: Feeding Northeast Florida and the Barnabas Center on Nov. 16
- Jacksonville, Florida: Greater Jacksonville USO with Jacksonville Jaguars players Lerentee McCray and Drayton Florence on Nov. 17
- New Orleans, Louisiana: New Orleans Saints players Terron Armstead and Cam Jordan on Nov. 17
- Hialeah, Florida: City of Hialeah on Nov. 17
- Starke, Florida: Feeding Northeast Florida and True Vine Ministries on Nov. 17
- Tampa, Florida: Feeding Tampa Bay and La Senda Antigua on Nov. 17
- Biloxi, Mississippi: Feeding the Gulf Coast and First Baptist Church of Biloxi on Nov. 18
- Macclenny, Florida: Feeding Northeast Florida and the Baker County Council on Aging on Nov. 18
- St. Augustine, Florida: Feeding Northeast Florida and Family Worship Center on Nov. 19
- Mobile, Alabama: Feeding the Gulf Coast and City Church on Nov. 19
- Fernandina Beach, Florida: Elm Street Sportsman Association on Nov. 20
- Miami, Florida: City of Miami and Miami League of Cities on Nov. 20
- Palatka, Florida: Feeding Northeast Florida and Epic Cure on Nov. 20
- Jacksonville, Florida: Feeding Northeast Florida on Nov. 21
- Lauderhill, Florida: The Faith Center’s Dare To Care Ministry on Nov. 21
- Pensacola, Florida: Feeding the Gulf Coast and Brownsville Assembly of God on Nov. 21
- Birmingham, Alabama: Birmingham Area Food Bank and Tarrant Elementary School on Nov. 21
- Lexington, South Carolina: Serve & Connect on Nov. 23
- Columbia, South Carolina: Serve & Connect on Nov. 24
“At Southeastern Grocers, we are committed to the unwavering fight against hunger as the wake of the pandemic continues to impact our communities. This Thanksgiving, we are proud to provide more than 150,000 vital meals to our community members in need. This year, more than ever, we are extremely grateful for each and every frontline associate and neighbor that has weathered this unprecedented time with us. We wish everyone a memorable Thanksgiving Day full of celebration with loved ones around their family tables,” EVP and Chief People Officer of Southeastern Grocers Elizabeth Thompson said.
Southeastern Grocers' stores will also offer incredible deals on Thanksgiving turkeys, hams, and holiday meal essentials.
Leading up to the holiday, BI-LO, Fresco y Más, and Harveys Supermarket will offer a “Price Match Promise” and Winn-Dixie stores will offer a “Winn Win Guarantee” to match any locally advertised Grade A Frozen Turkey price.1
All BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie customers can also try same-day delivery by Shipt, with 50% off three or five Shipt passes or 50% off a $99 annual membership with free delivery on orders $35 or more.
These savings will allow customers to spend more time with family and less time shopping for their grocery essentials.
