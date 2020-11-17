Apple store coming to University of South Carolina campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina has announced it will be opening an Apple Authorized Campus Store.
It is expected to open in early 2021.
This store will be the first of its kind in the region and the second in the nation to be managed and operated by students.
The store, which will be located on the first floor of the Byrnes Building on the corner of Sumter and College streets, will feature a wide range of Apple products on display and for sale, from tablets and laptops to accessories like AirPods.
These products will be available for purchase by students, faculty, staff, and alumni.
Chair of the Department of Retailing within the College of Hospitality, Retail, and Sport Management Jeffrey Campbell and Interim dean of HRSM Matt Brown will lead the project.
HRSM faculty will assist in-store management and students will perform day-to-day store operations as part of their experiential learning curriculum. Apple authorized staff will conduct in-house service and repairs on products.
“The student-run Apple Campus Store concept is a tremendous opportunity for our students,” Brown said. “UofSC is only the second university in the country to adopt this model, and our HRSM students will gain invaluable experience working with a global retail leader in Apple.”
UofSC’s Office of Innovation, Partnerships, and Economic Engagement led the efforts to forge the business partnership with Apple. The university will use proceeds from sales to pay for the storefront upfit and operations and ultimately look for opportunities to fund research for faculty and students.
“UofSC’s partnership with Apple is a continuation of our commitment to offering our students the very best experiential learning opportunities,” said Bill Kirkland, Executive Director, OIPEE. “The future of higher education is moving in the direction of closer collaboration between industry and academia, and there is no better example for our students to follow than one set by one of the world’s most innovative companies, Apple.”
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.