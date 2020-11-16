The Vista ushers in the holidays with 35th Annual Vista Lights celebration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week the Vista is ushering in the holidays with its 35th Annual Vista Lights celebration.
Businesses within the Vista district will holiday host specials and events from November 16-November 22.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic there will not be a tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, November 19. However you can still visit your favorite restaurants, experience the arts and shop for the holidays.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place in the more than 60 participating galleries and shops.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.