The Vista ushers in the holidays with 35th Annual Vista Lights celebration

The Vista ushers in the holidays with 35th Annual Vista Lights celebration
The Vista (Source: city of columbia)
By WIS News 10 Staff | November 16, 2020 at 5:40 AM EST - Updated November 16 at 5:41 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week the Vista is ushering in the holidays with its 35th Annual Vista Lights celebration.

Businesses within the Vista district will holiday host specials and events from November 16-November 22.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic there will not be a tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, November 19. However you can still visit your favorite restaurants, experience the arts and shop for the holidays.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place in the more than 60 participating galleries and shops.

Vista Lights Participating Businesses and Map by WIS News on Scribd

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.