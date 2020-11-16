Shaw to work with Gamecock quarterbacks in new coaching role for rest of season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The last time Connor Shaw took the field for South Carolina was New Year’s Day in 2014 when the Gamecocks defeated Wisconsin in the Capital One Bowl.
Nearly six years later, Shaw will be on the Gamecocks' sidelines again. This time, he’ll serve as an assistant coach. On Monday, interim head coach Mike Bobo announced Shaw has been added to the Carolina coaching staff to work with quarterbacks and help the offensive staff.
“Just take for example, today, I haven’t been able to be in the offensive staff room more than five minutes today,” Bobo said. “There are some things that need to be handled throughout the day and maybe during practice. So, as your role expands as a head coach, Connor is going to assume those duties.”
Shaw, who is the winningest quarterback in South Carolina history with 27 victories, will work with the South Carolina quarterbacks for the remainder of the season. Prior to the announcement, Shaw served primarily as the team’s director of student-athlete development. In that role, Shaw leads the team’s “Beyond Football” program, which focuses on career development, mental health, financial literacy, and other life skills.
You can find Shaw’s name scattered throughout the South Carolina record book as one the program’s top passers. He went on to play for the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and 2015 before joining the Chicago Bears in 2016. With his experience, Shaw looks to help the Carolina quarterback improve in the passing game.
“I love Connor,” said Gamecocks quarterback Collin Hill. “We’ve got a good relationship. I got here in January and we have really gotten pretty close. So, it’s been great to get to know him and to talk to a guy that’s been in my shoes before. I’m excited to work with him.”
Shaw briefly served as the tight ends coach at Furman University before resigning to pursue other business ventures.
Currently, South Carolina is 12th out of 14 teams in passing offense. They’ll look to improve on that standing against Missouri at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.
