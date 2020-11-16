Richland Two cancels all in-person classes during Thanksgiving week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District Two announced Monday that two days of classes scheduled to happen in-person the week of Thanksgiving will now be virtual.
District officials have designated Monday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 24 as eLearning days.
All students will complete eLearning on those days instead of going to any classes in person.
Thanksgiving Break will remain unchanged from Wednesday, Nov. 25 through Friday, Nov. 27.
Hybrid and in-person classes will resume Monday, Nov. 30.
“While the positive cases among employees and students remain low, district and school administrators and our school nurses are concerned by the number of individuals having to quarantine as a result of being identified as close contacts,” district officials said of their decision to transition to eLearning before the holiday.
The district is following guidelines from the Department of Health and Environmental Control to identify those who may be exposed in schools through contract tracing.
Officials also cited that as a reason for the change, saying they were concerned the contact tracing process would be made harder by the Thanksgiving holiday.
School district leaders want to remind the Richland Two community to be mindful over the holiday of precautions to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Please remember to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands frequently,” officials said. “Other strategies to mitigate spread during the Thanksgiving Break include limiting your contact with persons other than those in your immediate home “bubble”. If you choose to be with extended family and friends during the holidays, please socially distance and wear a mask while socializing and visiting. Also, remember to be socially distant when in restaurants and out in public. Please don’t let your guard down when you are among friends and family members.”
Free COVID-19 testing is available to the Richland Two community at R2i2.
For the week of Nov. 16, testing is available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thanksgiving week, testing is available Monday through Wednesday, and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.