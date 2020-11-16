Richland Two cancels all in-person classes during Thanksgiving week

“Please remember to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands frequently,” officials said. “Other strategies to mitigate spread during the Thanksgiving Break include limiting your contact with persons other than those in your immediate home “bubble”. If you choose to be with extended family and friends during the holidays, please socially distance and wear a mask while socializing and visiting. Also, remember to be socially distant when in restaurants and out in public. Please don’t let your guard down when you are among friends and family members.”