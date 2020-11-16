Richland Library expands indoor services at some locations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland Library has expanded the services it has open up to the community after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Beginning Monday, Nov. 16, indoor services such as browsing for books and using the computer will be available at select locations.
At the main location on Assembly Street in downtown Columbia, patrons may peruse the shelves for a good book as well as use the computer without an appointment.
Limited indoor computer access is also available at the Eastover, Northeast and Sandhills locations. Those branches will now offer limited indoor browsing, as well.
For people who need free help related to health care, housing, food and more, appointments and walk-ins are available to meet with a social worker at the Main library. Those meetings happen in the Atrium and people should enter through the Hampton Street door.
To make an appointment, call 803-509-8371. People will also be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
All library locations have these safety protocols in place:
- face-covering requirement for customers, ages three and older
- temperature checks and use of hand sanitizer prior to entering the building
- environmental cleaning and social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SC DHEC)
- plexiglass at all staffed service desks
- limiting the number of customers and staff in our spaces
- quarantining of materials for 96 hours prior to recirculation
Library branches are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. To explore current services at all locations, click or tap here.
