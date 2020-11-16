Parents charged after 4-year-old killed in accidental shooting at N. Charleston apartment

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested the parents of a 4-year-old who was killed in an accidental shooting in North Charleston.
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 22-year-old Machayla Walker and 28-year-old Eugene Young. Police said the 4-year-old child shot himself.
Walker faces four counts of unlawful conduct towards a child, trafficking MDMA, and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Young faces four counts of unlawful conduct towards a child, four counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, trafficking MDMA, and four counts of possession of a firearm by a person unlawful to possess a firearm.
Their arrest stems from an investigation Saturday morning when police responded to an apartment on Morris Baker for a child shot.
Officers got to the scene at 8:46 a.m. and found a non responsive 4-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound below his right eye. A report states officers then immediately picked up the child and ran towards EMS units who were arriving on the scene.
Charleston County EMS took the 4-year-old to MUSC where he was pronounced dead on the scene.
The apartment was then secured for a search warrant with detectives and narcotics detectives being notified and responding.
The police report states that three other juveniles inside the home were taken outside away from the scene and were placed by their parents with a relative for the time being.
Police said the parents followed EMS to MUSC where detectives made contact with them for an interview.
