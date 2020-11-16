Orangeburg woman accused of firing shotgun at man during fight

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman after an altercation escalated to a shooting.
“This individual took matters into her own hands when she should have called us,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This could have ended a lot different if she had.”
Lindsay Hulteen, 35, is now facing attempted murder charges.
On November 12, investigators were dispatched to a residence on Bass Drive after receiving reports about a shooting incident.
Upon arrival, they found a 37-year-old man who said he had been shot.
The man told officials that he and Hulteen had been at a local bar having drinks when they got into an argument. He said Hulteen then left him at the bar.
The man said he was shot sometime later after arriving at Hulteen’s residence to pick up some belongings.
Hulteen admitted to investigators that she pointed the shotgun at the sidewalk and pulled the trigger. This caused the pellets to deflected and hit the man in the arm and leg.
The victim was transported from the scene to Regional Medical Center for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
Hulteen was taken into custody. Her bond has been set at $25,000 cash or surety.
