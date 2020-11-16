Horry County woman organizes supplies for Hurricane Eta victims in Honduras

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Noel Stone and her husband David are on a mission to send much-needed help to the people of Honduras.
“No food no clothes no shoes no nothing. So anything that you don’t use we can take," said Noel.
After seeing the devastation Hurricane Eta brought to Honduras last week, Stone knew she wanted to find a way to help. When it became clear Hurricane Iota would hit not far behind, she knew she had to get to work.
Noel began calling on anyone who could donate items or help her organize and pack up the boxes to come and help.
For her, this cause is personal.
“I’m from Honduras," she said. “I just feel the obligation to help a little bit, with the people over there because I’ve been there and I’m here.”
The goal is to get everything packed and ready to ship to Noel’s family and friends who still live in Honduras by Thursday. From there, they’ll distribute it to those in need.
They were originally going to pay to ship everything there themselves, but received help for the costs through GoFundMe page.
Noel said above all else, she’s thankful she’s in a position where she can help.
“We work hard and get opportunities," she said. “Having food on the table, housing, my kids have everything they want or need...back home, they have nothing."
