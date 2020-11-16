Horn will sit, begin preparation for NFL Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (The Big Spur) - The South Carolina football program has its first defection following the firing of head coach Will Muschamp. Defensive back Jaycee Horn has decided to sit out for the rest of the season and will begin his preparations for the 2021 NFL Draft. Horn made the announcement on Twitter on Monday evening.
Here’s what Horn wrote, in part, on his Twitter account:
"First I would like to start by thanking God for blessing me with my ability and putting me into the position I am in today. Without Him, I am nothing.
"TO THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA: The opportunity to play SEC football was a childhood dream, that The University of South Carolina helped come true. I am forever grateful for that. During these 3 years, there have been ups and downs, but USC has helped me create a lot of bonds & memories that I will cherish and hold onto for a lifetime! I am honored and words can’t express how blessed I am to have played for this university. Thank you to all the REAL fans for supporting me even when times were tough. It’s nothing like Willy B on a Saturday night! Thank you!
“Since I was 7 years old, I’ve always dreamed of playing professional football and the time has come to take the next step in my career. After much thought, I have decided to forego the rest of the season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.”
Horn has started 29 games during his South Carolina football career and played in one other. This season, he has 16 total tackles with one going for a loss of yards. He also has a pair of interceptions, both against Auburn when he won SEC Defensive Player of the Week, and has six pass breakups to his credit.
Entering the season, Horn posted 85 tackles over his past two seasons with 6.0 tackles for loss including 3.0 sacks. He had 17 career pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 23 games, which includes 22 starts. He has started all five games so far this season.
While Horn didn’t receive any all-conference recognition last year, he was a Freshman All-SEC selection after the 2018 season.
Horn was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week for the first time this year after he picked off two interceptions and caused another in the upset victory over Auburn. The Alpharetta, Ga. native has six pass breakups in five games this season to go along with those two interceptions, which he totaled 34 return yards.
South Carolina is set to take on Missouri this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium with coverage on the SEC Alternate Channel.
