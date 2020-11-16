Horn will sit, begin preparation for NFL Draft

"TO THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA: The opportunity to play SEC football was a childhood dream, that The University of South Carolina helped come true. I am forever grateful for that. During these 3 years, there have been ups and downs, but USC has helped me create a lot of bonds & memories that I will cherish and hold onto for a lifetime! I am honored and words can’t express how blessed I am to have played for this university. Thank you to all the REAL fans for supporting me even when times were tough. It’s nothing like Willy B on a Saturday night! Thank you!