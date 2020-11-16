First Alert Forecast: Tracking morning temperatures in the 30s and patchy frost

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for much colder weather this week!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies. It will be chilly. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
· Highs will be in the upper 60s Tuesday. A weak cold front moves in through the day, delivering colder weather by Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon.
· Morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s Wednesday, then even colder by Thursday morning. Temperatures will start the day in the low to mid 30s.
· It will be cold enough by Thursday morning that some patchy frost will be possible. Plan ahead!
· Highs will warm back into the 70s Friday into the weekend.
· We’re also tracking Iota in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday, expect mostly clear skies in the Midlands. It will be chilly with overnight low temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
A weak cold front will drop through the area Tuesday. Ahead of the front, our high temperatures will rise into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.
That front, though, will give us another surge of cold weather through the day on Wednesday. In fact, morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Highs will rise only into the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.
By Thursday morning, temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s. It will be so cold that some areas could see patchy frost. Plan ahead for the cold! Otherwise, through the day, we’ll see highs in the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies.
High temperatures will climb back into the lower 70s Friday into the weekend.
Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, we’re tracking partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a shower (20%). Highs will be in the mid 60s.
We’re tracking Iota. It is a catastrophic hurricane. The storm will impact parts of Central America with heavy rain and mudslides over the next few days.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Chilly. Lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Colder. Highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Patchy AM Frost. Mostly Sunny and Mild by afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs near 70.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Bit Warmer. Highs in the low/mid 70s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
