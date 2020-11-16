First Alert Forecast: Mild and breezy today, then a cool-down for Wednesday, tracking the potential for frost Thursday

By Adam Clark | November 16, 2020 at 6:11 PM EST - Updated November 17 at 4:42 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps are going to drop later tonight into Wednesday!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Highs will be in the upper 60s today. A weak cold front moves in through the day, delivering colder weather by Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon.

· Morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s Wednesday, then even colder by Thursday morning. Temperatures will start the day in the low to mid 30s.

· It will be cold enough Thursday morning that some patchy frost will be possible. Plan ahead!

· Highs will warm back into the 70s Friday into the weekend.

· We’re also tracking Iota in the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

More sunshine is on the way as we have dry air over our region today. A cold front will move over the region later today, but since the air is so dry, we just expect a drop in temperature, not cloud coverage or any rain showers. The front will, however, pick up wind speeds out of the northwest at 10-20mph. So just a little breezy with high temperatures this afternoon reaching the upper 60s.

Skies are clear and temps tonight drop into the mid to upper 30s, not expecting much frost tonight as the winds will still be around 5-10mph. But the cooler air that filtered in behind the front is in place and will keep out high temps Wednesday into the upper 50s.

High pressure builds over the Carolinas Thursday. This keeps us clear and calms our winds giving us a really good chance of frost in the early morning hours. Lows are in the low 30s. We warm up to around 61 by the afternoon.

The atmosphere moderates a little with temps rising to the upper 30s Friday morning and near 70 by the afternoon. High pressure will keep us sunny and mild.

Saturday we have a few clouds with lows in the mid 40s and highs in the low 70s.

We’re tracking Iota. The storm made landfall in Nicaragua Monday night as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, really close to the same area that Eta made landfall just 2 weeks ago. The storm will impact parts of Central America with heavy rain, flooding, and mudslides over the next few days. There’s also a medium chance of another system developing in the next 5 days in the SW Caribbean.

Today: Sunny and Cool. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Sunny and Colder. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Patchy AM Frost. Mostly Sunny and Mild by afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.

Friday: Sunny and Mild. Highs near 70.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. A Bit Warmer. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. 20% chance of showers. Highs in the low70s.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 70s.

