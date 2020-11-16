Fairfield County man arrested, charged in connection with fatal shooting

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a shooting that killed one person.
Cortez Javar Whitener, 20, has been charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied, and possession of a weapon in a violent crime.
On August 2, deputies responded to Cole Trestle Road after receiving reports that several people had been shot.
Andrew Marquise Trapp was among the victims who were shot. He later died from his injuries.
After an investigation, Whitener was taken into custody. He is currently being held at the Fairfield County Detention Center.
