DHEC encourages college students to get COVID-19 test before returning home for the holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are urging residents across the state to “rededicate themselves to individual actions to protect public health” during the holiday season as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations spike across the state.
According to a press release, DHEC is encouraging all college and university students to get tested for COVID-19 and know their results before going home for holiday breaks and also before returning back to campus.
Health officials also recommend getting tested before attending any family gatherings, stressing that asymptomatic individuals can unknowingly carry the coronavirus and pass it along to friends and family who could experience severe illness, hospitalization, “or worse.”
“We recognize that the holiday season is a sacred time, and we encourage South Carolinians to avoid indoor gatherings and maintain their commitment to activities that reduce the spread of COVID-19,” a DHEC release stated.
Health officials also continue to stress wearing face masks, maintaining social distance from others and routinely getting tested.
