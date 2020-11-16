City of Cayce hosting drive-thru Christmas event

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Cayce will be hosting a drive-thru event for this year’s 2020 Christmas in Cayce.
The event will be held at City Hall from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on December 3.
Organizers say they have combined Carols Along the Riverwalk, the Cayce Historical Museum’s Christmas Open House, and the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony into one.
Visitors can take a ride through the City Hall grounds and enjoy the magic of thousands of twinkling lights, Carolers singing music, and the Woman’s Club of Cayce passing out delicious pre-packaged holiday treats.
The porch and grounds at the Cayce Historical Museum will be decorated with trees and crafts from the 18th century to the present.
Docents in historical and festive attire will hand out holiday candy and will greet visitors from the Museum’s porch, which will be decorated with Christmas trees and other festive displays.
Santa and Mrs. Clause are joining the festivities as well. They will be riding in the city’s first fire truck, a 1937 Rio.
For more information about this event click here.
