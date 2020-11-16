Church leaders mourn death of parishioners in Sumter homicide case

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Leaders at a Lee County church are mourning the deaths of three parishioners.
In a press release on Sunday, the Sumter Police Department stated Raymond Davis, 61, and his sons Randy Davis, 36, and Marcus Davis, 32 were killed on Saturday at Raymond’s home on Marilyn Avenue.
The release stated another woman was shot and had to have an emergency C-section. She is expected to recover while the baby is in critical condition.
Sumter police arrested 27-year-old Eugene Martin for the killings, but have not released a motive. As of this publication, Martin is being held at the Sumter Lee Regional Detention Center.
Family members of the victims told WIS that Raymond was an active member of the Mechanicsville United Methodist Church in Lee County.
He was a member of the choir and an usher.
Senior church member Edward McMillian the community is mourning.
“When I first heard the news, it was heartbreaking, because I know the character of the man. To lose a person from our congregation like that, certainly, he will be missed. We loved him, and we knew that he loved us. The pain, it cuts deeply,” he said.
Senior Paster Ernest W. Frierson said both Randy and Marcus would come to church as well.
“They were very upstanding young men, some that I know brother Raymond was very proud of,” he said.
McMillian said Raymond was a soft-spoken and kind man.
“A man of few words, but his actions spoke very loudly,” he said.
Both McMillian and Frierson said the church would be honoring the men in a service, the details of which are forthcoming.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.