Caught on camera: Man wanted for Irmo armed robbery

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Police need the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of pulling a gun on employees at a convenience store in Irmo.
It happened Sunday around 8 p.m. at the Pitt Stop in the 7400 block of Broad River Road. That’s at the Kinley Road intersection, just north of Lake Murray Boulevard.
Police say the suspect used a torn white t-shirt or rag as a face covering.
After pulling a gun on employees and demanding money, officers say the suspect ran, heading in the direction of the back of the building.
Witnesses described the suspect as a black man in his mid-30s who is about 6-feet tall and 200 pounds.
Anyone who has information about this armed robbery should call the Irmo Police Department at 803-781-8088, or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Tipsters can remain anonymous, and may be eligible for a cash reward.
