Suspect arrested in connection with shooting that killed father, two sons

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting that killed a father and his two sons.
Eugene Martin, 27, has been charged with three counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, 1st-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and malicious injury to property.
On November 14th, around 11 p.m., officials responded to the 1000 block of Marilyn Ave. after receiving calls about shots being fired in the area.
Witness at the scene told officials that the suspect went into the home and shot 61-year-old Raymond Davis, 36-year-old Randy Davis, and 32-year-old Marcus Davis. All three victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.
An autopsy for the victims has been scheduled for later this week at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
A 21-year-old pregnant woman who was in the home was also shot. She was taken to an area hospital, where she underwent an emergency C-section. Officials say she is in stable condition and expected to recover. However, the infant is in critical condition.
Two other people were inside the home during the shooting but were not injured.
Officials believe this is an isolated incident. Additional details are expected to be released later this week as the investigation continues.
Davis is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.