Lexington man charged with burglary and kidnapping

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A Lexington man has been arrested and charged with burglary and kidnapping following a break-in on Saturday.
According to deputies, John McFatter, broke into a home in the 6000 block of Edmund Highway early Saturday morning.
McFatter showed a knife and assaulted one of the victims, stealing one of their keys.
McFatter then left with some electronics investigators say he stole from the house.
Saturday, Irmo police officers arrested McFatter in the same area that they found that stolen vehicle.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.