First Alert Forecast: A few spotty showers today, then much colder weather this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a few spotty showers today. Then, our attention turns to much colder weather this week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Today, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers are possible (20%). High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Winds will be breezy from the west-southwest.
· More sunshine moves in for most of the week.
· Much colder weather also moves in this week. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 60s Monday and Tuesday, then into the upper 50s by Wednesday afternoon.
· Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
· We’re also tracking Iota in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Sunday, expect partly/mostly cloudy skies as a cold front approaches the Midlands. A few spotty showers and sprinkles are possible today. Rain chances are around 20%. It will also be breezy today, with winds from the west-southwest between 10 and 20 mph. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
High pressure will take control of our weather for most of the week, meaning we’ll see plenty of sunshine.
Highs will cool into the mid and upper 60s Monday and Tuesday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.
Another push of colder weather moves in by Wednesday. In fact, morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Highs will rise only into the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.
By Thursday morning, temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s. Some patchy frost is possible. Plan ahead for the cold! Otherwise, through the day, we’ll see highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly sunny skies.
High temperatures will climb back in the upper 60s and lower 70s Friday into the weekend.
Also, we’re watching Theta as it weakens in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. It will not impact the U.S.
Iota is a hurricane now. It will continue to strengthen as it moves westward toward Central America. It could become a major hurricane soon.
Today: AM Fog. Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Chilly. Lows in the mid 40s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the low/mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the low/mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs near 70.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Bit Warmer. Highs in the low 70s.
