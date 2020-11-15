First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weather today and Tuesday, but expect a mid week temp dip

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have a mid week cool off in store!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· More sunshine expected throughout the week!
· Much colder weather also moves in this week. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 60s today and Tuesday, then into the upper 50s by Wednesday afternoon.
· Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Frost is a possibility.
· We’re also tracking Iota in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
A large cold front will push through the region today bringing with it cool dry air. High pressure builds in behind the front and keeps our skies sunny. High temps will top off in the upper 60s.
Tuesday morning we are down to around 40 in the morning and then reach the upper 60s once again as high pressure sits to our west.
Clockwise flow around the high pushes in more colder air, a dry cold front pushes in overnight into Wednesday morning lowering temperatures into the upper 30s. Wednesday afternoon will be much cooler! Highs in the upper 50s with tons of sun!
Wednesday night into Thursday morning the high pressure system settles over the region and calms our winds down and allows us to cool off into the mid 30s. Frost is a possibility during this time!
The high moves east and we start to warm up a little. Highs reach the low 60s Thursday and then we have upper 30s in the morning on Friday and upper 60s by the afternoon.
Also, we’re watching Theta as it strengthens as it approaches Nicaragua. It will not impact the U.S. It has the potential of becoming a devastating category 4 storm as it hits Central America, not long after Eta struck there just a few weeks ago.
Today: Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Sunny and Cool. Highs in the upper 60s.
Wednesday: Sunny and Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Sunny and Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs near 70.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Bit Warmer. Highs in the low 70s.
