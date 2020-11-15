FAIR CATCH: Frustration remains as Gamecocks fail to find answers to end losing streak

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re a Gamecock fan and you’re upset after Saturday’s 59-42 loss to Ole Miss, you’re not alone.
Fans like you and even former players took to social media to vent about the Gamecocks' performance that has seen little improvement over the last three weeks.
That frustration is something that the Gamecocks in uniform share.
“I think everybody is just really disappointed,” said Gamecocks quarterback Collin Hill. "We felt like we were better than that. We felt like we could’ve beat this team. Hats off to them. They’re a great football team. Great tempo on offense. Executed at a really high level. It’s disappointing, but it’s one of those things where you’ve got to learn from it and just go back to work.
Let’s look at this by the numbers.
- South Carolina has given up 159 points in its last three games. That’s an average of 53 points per game.
- The Gamecocks have also given up a total of 1,779 yards to their last three opponents.
- That’s an average of 593 per game.
- Through the air, Carolina has given up 11 passing touchdowns.
Granted, these numbers look at everything on the defensive side of the ball, but there’s plenty of blame to go around. Again, we end a Saturday night wondering when Shi Smith is going to get some help from other receivers. Smtih found himself once again as the team’s leading receiver with 10 catches for 117 yards. The second-leading receiver for the Gamecocks against Ole Miss was Jalen Brooks with three catches for 47 yards.
Smith wouldn’t provide any insight on how frustrated he was (or if he was frustrated at all) not getting any help in the passing game from other receivers, but I’d say there has to be some dissatisfaction at the lack of productivity from the rest of the wide receiver corps for him. If there’s not, you can be pretty sure there is across Gamecock Nation.
Generally, you could look at a loss like this and say there were some moral victories for being able to keep up with a team that puts up as many points as Ole Miss. However, moral victories don’t go in the win column and time is running out for this Carolina squad who is looking to salvage the remainder of their season and hopefully finish the year at 5-5.
If they wish to do so, it’s going to take more than a good look in the mirror and a “Come to Jesus” meeting. Coaches will have to coach better and players will ahve to play better.
This season, WIS Sports Reporter Emery Glover will provide reaction from games in an op-ed called “Fair Catch.” Be sure to catch the latest installment every week.
