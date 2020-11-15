CPD investigating shooting on School House Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting on School House Road.
Investigators say they are still waiting to hear the condition of the man who was shot.
It happened on the 2700 block of School House Road near Pinehurst Park.
Details are limited right now, but investigators are gathering information in that neighborhood.
If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
We will continue to update you as we learn more information.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.