Aiken Co. Coroner identifies woman killed in collision on Hitchcock Parkway

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle collision that killed a woman.
The collision occurred shortly before 6 a.m. on Hitchcock Parkway near Rinehart Way.
Officials say a 2013 Cadillac was traveling west on Hitchcock Parkway when a Jeep Cherokee traveling east crossed the centerline and struck the Cadillac head-on.
The driver of the Cadillac has been identified as 61-year-old Connie S. Kinard. She was pronounced deceased from blunt forced injures at the scene.
The driver of the Cherokee was transported from the scene to an area hospital for their injuries.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is continuing to investigate the collision.
