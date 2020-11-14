Troopers: One dead after wrong-way crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County Friday night.
Troopers say it happened on South Carolina Highway 6 and U.S. Highway 301.
They say a Toyota Highlander crossed the center line and was going the wrong way at around 10 p.m. Friday when it crashed head-on into a Nissan Altima.
Highway Patrol says the driver of the Nissan Altima was pronounced dead.
Troopers say both drivers were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
For information on the deceased, troopers ask you to call the Orangeburg County Coroner.
This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers say.
