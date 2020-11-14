Santa Cruz Nutritionals expanding, creating 164 new jobs in Sumter County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Santa Cruz Nutritionals has announced plans to expand operations in Sumter County.
The $84 million investment will create 164 new jobs.
“It is so good to see the increased growth in manufacturing in Sumter. It’s always great when our businesses and our people thrive. Santa Cruz’s expansion will bring new jobs, fortify our job outlook and further solidify Sumter as a great place to do business,” Sumter Mayor Joe McElveen said.
SCN was established in 1968 and is a leading manufacturer of enhanced confectionery delivery systems. The company uses research and science to develop gummy vitamins such as calcium, fiber, and other supplements for the functional food and nutraceutical markets.
The company also produces a wide range of products for a number of branded industrial and retail partners.
Santa Cruz Nutritionals’ expansion includes a 24,000-square-foot packaging and employee facility as well as a 120,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center.
The expansion is expected to be completed by December 2024.
Anyone interested in joining the SCN team can find more information here.
